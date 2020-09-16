Seems like Kanye West has been having some label issues for some time now. The recently minted billionaire has decided to use his platform to get artists their masters back.

In a string of tweets a few days ago, Kanye has compared the music industry and the NBA to slavery. He says he wants to see every artist’s contract that is signed to Universal Music Group and its subsidiaries.

I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony



I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved



I’m putting my life on the line for my people



The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships



I’m the new Moses — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

West was able to get in touch with Katie Jacobs, who sits on the board at Vivendi. Vivendi is the owner of Universal Music Group. He said that they created the “Y combinator,” which will give artists the “power and transparency to be in control of our future,” West tweeted. “no more shady contracts … no more life long deals,” he added.

When I spoke to Katie Jacobs who is on the board of Vivendi we decided to create a “Y combinator” for the music industry so artist have the power and transparency to to be in control of our future … no more shady contracts … no more life long deals — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

On Monday, West demanded a public apology from Drake and J.Cole. Now in his attempt to get artists the rights to their music, he’s asking for their help. And adding Kendrick Lamar to the mix as well.

In the streaming world master ownership is everything… that is the bulk of the income … in COVID artist need our masters … it’s more important than ever before



I got J Cole number waiting for Kendrick and Drake — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

West has been trying to climb the music industry ladder, talking to industry execs about trying to get his masters back and making things better for artists. West sees himself as continuing the work of Michael Jackson and Prince who publicly fought against their labels.

Let’s get it big bro … you and Michael passed so we can live pic.twitter.com/GIEWDhyepw — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

“When you sign a music deal you sign away your rights,” West tweeted. “Without the masters you can’t do anything with your own music. Someone else controls where it’s played and when it’s played. Artists have nothing accept the fame, touring and merch.”

Kanye then a picture of a conversation between him and his lawyer about trying to gain control of his masters. In a recently deleted tweet, Kanye’s lawyer advised Ye to do what Taylor Swift did to get her masters back: re-record his discography.

“Re masters ownership we can look into buying But if Taylor’s cost $300 million yours would cost a lot more I assume,” Wests lawyer stated. “Remember that if you re-recorded these songs you could own these new masters outright.”