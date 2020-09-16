Kanye West continued his Twitter rant today after a tumultuous social media weekend, demanding an apology from J. Cole, Drake and Kendrick and even comparing himself to famed slavery abolitionist Harriet Ross Tubman.

In today’s continuum, Ye insists that white media corporations set agendas to take down Black male celebrities such as Michael Jackson and Bill Cosby. The cultural icon also suggested that a Black owned media company would and could never take down a white celebrity in the same fashion.

We used to diss Michael Jackson the media made us call him crazy … then they killed him — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

The media tries to kill our heroes one at a time — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Yeezy continued on in this morning’s rant about artists owning their masters, adding his daughter will “do nothing but put emojis up for the rest of her life” because he owns his masters and his children will inherit them.

