After L.A. County ‘s Sheriff Alex Villanueva challenged NBA star LeBron James to match the reward for the arrest of the person responsible for the shooting of two Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputies, Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant called out the sheriff and L.A. County for leaking the graphic photos of the scene of the helicopter crash that took the life of her daughter Gianna and her NBA Hall Of Fame husband.

Bryant shared all social media responses that supported her stance. One tweet read, “How can he talk about trusting the system? His sheriff’s department could not be trusted to secure Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash scene; his deputies took and shared photos of crash victims. Vanessa Bryant is suing them.”

LeBron has yet to respond to Villanueva’s challenge, however, Bryant has filed a claim against the L.A. County Sheriff’s Office that is currently pending.

Advertisement