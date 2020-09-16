Lil’ Nas X has brought country back on a new level with his platinum hit single “Old Town Road” that features Billy Ray Cyrus. Nas X has taken up a notch and created a children’s book called C is For Country that will release on January 5, 2021.

He announced it via Twitter with the tweet “I’m dropping the best kids book of all time soon!” “I can’t wait to share it with you all.”

He partnered up with Random House Kids with an amazing idea that came to life. You can pre-order the book now. The object of the book is to have children learn their ABC’s with country theme objects.

