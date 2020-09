Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta Announce Joint Mixtape Out This Friday

Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta Announce Joint Mixtape Out This Friday

Memphis rappers Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta announce their forthcoming joint mixtape due this Friday, September 18th on N-Less Entertainment/Interscope Records with Epic Records/CMG Enterprises.

The two went on Instagram Live yesterday to reveal the collaboration. Ari Fletcher, Yo Gotti, Lil Migo, 42 Dugg, Fredo Bang and Blac Youngsta all joined to chat about the upcoming tape.