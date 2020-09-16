The marital union of Cardi B and Offset is coming to a foreseeable end. After 3 years of marriage, the two rap superstars are calling it quits. The news broke yesterday. According to court documents retrieved from People, the couple’s marriage is broken. There appears to be “no prospect for reconciliation” following Offset’s consistent infidelity once again.

In her interview with the lifestyle publication last month, Bardi stated that her marriage was filled with drama. At the same token, she was willing to stand tall and fight for her union with the Migos rapper.

“It’s always us against the world,” she said.

In less than two months, that sentiment has changed. In under 24 hours, Offset recently took to Instagram with a caption that echoes his mood regarding the split from his Grammy Award-winning wife.

“Grind don’t stop,” said Set posted in front of what seems to be an expensive vehicle.

Cardi B and Offset share their two-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari, who the couple gave birth to back in 2018. According to court documents, TMZ initially reported that the 27-year-old mother wanted full custody of their daughter. It was later reported Wednesday (Sept. 16) morning that she has amended the documents and wants the divorce to be drama free. Therefore, the parents will have joint custody of Kulture and are looking to co-parent going forward.

During his last public display of infidelity, Offset crashed Cardi’s live performance to issue a public apology. While some agreed with his actions, others perceived it to be toxic behavior and lack of regard for Cardi’s space. TMZ also reports that Cardi is not looking for child support.