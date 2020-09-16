Bam Adebayo helped seal the Miami Heat’s 117-114 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday with a big block heard around the world.
Jimmy Butler made a free throw to put Miami up 116-114 with 12 seconds left in overtime. Boston’s Jayson Tatum tried to tie the game but was denied by Adebayo at the rim.
The block was so vicious, it had Magic Johnson talking about it on Twitter and declaring it the best block he has ever seen in a playoff game.
After the game, Adebayo says it was the best play of his career. The moment is, for the All-Star who is now Mr. Everything — passing, scoring, and guarding every position — a return to brass tacks, a culmination of sports. “Having that moment,” says Adebayo, “I kinda flashed back to my rookie year, where all I did was play defense and provide energy.”
After a terrific first game of the series, both teams will be back at it Thursday evening for game two.