Bam Adebayo helped seal the Miami Heat’s 117-114 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday with a big block heard around the world.

Jimmy Butler made a free throw to put Miami up 116-114 with 12 seconds left in overtime. Boston’s Jayson Tatum tried to tie the game but was denied by Adebayo at the rim.

BAM SENDS TATUM'S SHOT BACK 💥



HEAT TAKE GAME ONE. pic.twitter.com/27Zzj8rTu0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 16, 2020

The block was so vicious, it had Magic Johnson talking about it on Twitter and declaring it the best block he has ever seen in a playoff game.

Advertisement

Bam Adebayo’s block on Jayson Tatum’s dunk attempt was the best defensive play I’ve seen ever in the playoffs!!!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 16, 2020

After the game, Adebayo says it was the best play of his career. The moment is, for the All-Star who is now Mr. Everything — passing, scoring, and guarding every position — a return to brass tacks, a culmination of sports. “Having that moment,” says Adebayo, “I kinda flashed back to my rookie year, where all I did was play defense and provide energy.”

After a terrific first game of the series, both teams will be back at it Thursday evening for game two.