College football is currently underway and after first stating, they would not take part, the Big Ten Conference is set to return.



The return of Big Ten football is scheduled for October 23-24 weekend with an eight-game schedule.



The council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously to restart sports, changing a previous vote in August that saw 11-3 in postponement.



Daily testing for athletes, coaches, and staff will begin on September 30 and each school will have a chief infection officer.



“Everyone associated with the Big Ten should be very proud of the groundbreaking steps that are now being taken to better protect the health and safety of the student-athletes and surrounding communities,” said Dr. Jim Borchers, team physician for Ohio State.

The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) adopted significant medical protocols and has voted unanimously to resume the football season starting the weekend of October 23-24, 2020: https://t.co/b5yHShGb1D — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) September 16, 2020