While everyone watches the Los Angeles Clippers choke away a 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets, one infamous Los Angeles Lakers couldn’t help but take jabs at the Clippers.

Magic Johnson took to Twitter to roast the Clippers and to remind everyone that LA is and forever will be Lakers town.

The @Lakers will always own Los Angeles!! It will never change 😁 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 16, 2020

Johnson also came with the stats and reminded folks this isn’t the first time the Clippers choked.

The Clippers choked again. 🤦🏾‍♂️ They choked against Houston in 2015 and they choked tonight against the Denver Nuggets. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 16, 2020

The Clippers loaded up in the offseason by landing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, instantly making them championship contenders.

From 2010- 2020, the Clippers rebranded themselves and talked a big game by claiming they’re the best team in LA. Fast forward to today and it’s the same as it’s always been, Lakers playing for a championship and the Clippers watching them from home.