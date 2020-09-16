MLB has weathered their early season storm and is now heading into postseason play. Looks like MLB will now enter a bubble stage for postseason play.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that MLB and the MLBPA have agreed to play the Division Series, League Championship Series, and World Series at neutral sites in a bubble-type environment.

Plans were already in place to expand the playoff field from 10 to 16 teams for this season. Rather than have a one-game Wild Card play-in, the first round will be a best-of-three series. Those series will not be played in bubble sites, with the higher-seeded team hosting them.

Neutral sites will be used beginning with the best-of-five Division Series. The American League Division Series will take place at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif. and Dodger Stadium at Los Angeles, Calif. The National League Division Series will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The 2020 @MLB Postseason will begin with the AL Wild Card Series on Tuesday, 9/29, while Game One of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas will be played on Tuesday, 10/20. pic.twitter.com/KSzWMSAcBk — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) September 15, 2020

The 16-team expanded playoff field will begin the postseason on Sept. 29 with a best-of-three wild card series. Clearly MLB sees the success of the NBA and NHL handling of the bubble situation.

With postseason play, MLB can isolate teams and avoid COVID-19 spikes and actually declare a World Series champion in 2020.