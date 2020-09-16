Tina Knowles’ daughters, Solange and Beyoncé, both have unique names.

Ms. Tina shared the inspiration for the name of her firstborn on the In My Head with Heather Thomson podcast.

“A lot of people don’t know that Beyoncé is my last name. It’s my maiden name. My name was Celestine Beyoncé, which at that time was not a cool thing to have that weird name. I wanted my name to be Linda Smith because those were the cool names.”

Ms Tina revealed that some family member’s last names are spelled differently.

“I think me and my brother Skip were the only two that had B-E-Y-O-N-C-E,” she said. “And it’s interesting and it shows you the times because we asked my mother when I was grown I was like why is my brother’s name spelled B-E-Y-I-N-C-E? And you know it’s all these different spellings. And my mom’s reply to me and was that’s what they put on your birth certificate.”

The Beyhive is aware that the singer has a cousin who is also her best friend named Angie Beyince. “So I said, ‘Well, why didn’t you argue and make them correct it?” Tina went on, “And she said I did one time, the first time, and I was told be happy that you’re getting a birth certificate. Because at one time black people didn’t get birth certificates.”