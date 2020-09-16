[WATCH] G Herbo Says He Was “Finessed” Out Of $2,000 By Mexican Cops Over Marijuana

When you play illegal games on international trips, you get illegal prizes from the boys in blue.

Chicago rapper G Herbo learned this the hard way after landing in Mexico with two ounces of marijuana that was eventually discovered by the police, who made sure that he and his crew paid in full for their infraction.

Watch Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Wright, describe the events while still in the airport. After his encounter, Herbo found out that his security crew went through the same thing.

