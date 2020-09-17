I have reason to believe that Nicki Minaj gave birth on Wednesday.

The rapper’s mother, Carol Maraj, took to Instagram to pay tribute to her daughter in a late Woman Crush Wednesday post. “Is it too late to post a #WCW? Thank you @david_lachapelle for capturing my heart on the outside. Onika has always been so nurturing , caring, loving, bold, beautiful, God-fearing and selfless…,” she wrote.

But the ending of the caption was very telling, “motherhood already looks beautiful on you!” Like a typical Caribbean mother, she couldn’t contain the good news about her baby girl.

Advertisement

There was speculation that Nicki Minaj was with child after she appeared in Tekashi 6ix9ine’s “TROLLZ” music video.

Weeks later she posted maternity photos on IG captured by the veteran photographer, David Lachapelle.

Nicki was rumored to have a baby girl which would be perfect for her. Congratulations are in order to Onika and her husband, Kenneth Petty, on their bundle of joy.

The Queens native has been featured on multiple tracks including A$AP Ferg and Made in TYO’s, “Move Ya Hips” and Ty Dolla Sign’s, “Expensive.” This should hold the Barbs down until she releases her fifth studio album.