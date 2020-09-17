Amazon Music announced today the launch of podcasts in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Japan, across all tiers of service at no additional cost. For the first time, customers will be able to stream top podcasts they already know and love, as well as new, original shows produced exclusively for Amazon Music. This includes The First One, a new audio experience hosted by one of the most prolific hitmakers of the 21st century, DJ Khaled.

Developed by Amazon Music and the Springhill Company (media company created by NBA superstar LeBron James and his longtime business partner Maverick Carter), in The First One DJ Khaled will interview his all-time favorite artists about the hits that made them iconic and eventually legendary.

“I’m recording my podcast with the greatest musicians of all time, and with some of my best friends who also happen to be the most iconic artists on the planet,” said DJ Khaled. “We’ll talk about fame, fortune, life, and success. These stories are here to motivate you because everybody starts from somewhere, from the ordinary to extraordinary. Before you get to another one, you got to get to ‘The First One,’ only on Amazon Music.”

This news comes as part of Amazon Music’s launch of new and original podcasts rooted in music and entertainment. For the SpringHill Company, this ladders into their mission statement of “empowering greatness in every individual,” and “The First One” adds another example to their portfolio of doing just that. Amazon Music customers can access podcasts in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android, on Amazon Echo devices, and at music.amazon.com/podcasts.