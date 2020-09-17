Drake took a moment on Instagram to tribute Dolla Bill, an OVO affiliate that he referred to as family.

“Known you for so many years and since day one you came around with a smile and positive words for me and your main priority was ALWAYS your family and the guys,” Drake scribed on Instagram. “You will be missed dearly brother RIP DOLLA BILL.”

A tribute also hit Instagram from Chubbs: “I’m gonna miss you brother. Your loyalty is unmatched I can never repay you for giving me a way out when nobody else wanted to. I took that and had enough bread to go see Drizzy when the opportunity came. I owe you so much. Your son is my son!! I hate we can’t grow old together. I can write for days but you know what I’m saying. I love you bro.”

You can see both below.