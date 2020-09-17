Foot Locker, Inc. has announced a partnership with Rock the Vote to transform more than 2,000 Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Footaction retail locations into voting registration hubs. The effort is designed to empower today’s youth to create change and exercise their right to vote.

The effort will begin next week aligning with “National Voter Registration Day” on September 22. Visitors to any U.S. retail location within the family of brands will have “one-click” access to a digital hub, where they can access valuable education materials, check their registration status, register to vote, and set-up voting reminders.

The 2016 election saw only 46.1 percent of 18-29 year-olds vote, continuing the trend of young people having historically voted at significantly lower rates than their older counterparts. Results from 2016 show the election was decided by just 80,000 votes and the impact of young voters is important as more than four million young people will be eligible to vote for the first time in November.

