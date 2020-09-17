Born Lorenzo Dechalus on this day in the Bronx in 1968, Hip Hop legend and critic Lord Jamar of the legendary Brand Nubian crew has maintained his relevance in the game by not just dropping gems on the mic in the booth, but he keeps artists and notables on their toes when stepping into the “house of Hip Hop”.

Beginning his career in 1988 with Grand Puba and Derrick X (now Sadat X) forming Brand Nubian, who went on to international fame with their five group LPs alongside Lord’s solo effort in the critically acclaimed The 5% Album, released in 2006.

Today, Lord Jamar can be found dropping his controversial rhetoric on his Yanahmeen Godcast with co-host Rah Digga from Busta Rhymes’ Flip Squad.

Advertisement

Salute to the God on his 52nd trip around the Sun! Willing you many more born days hereafter! Peace!