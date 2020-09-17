Jaden Smith will be hosting a new Snapchat series dedicated to racial and social justice.

The new series called The Solution Committee seeks out young activists and celebrities “to explore and understand what we can do to create change around the most important racial and social justice issues of our time.”

“Historically people between the ages of 18 to 23 have been less likely to vote. This is because a lot of young people feel like they don’t have the information or know where to get it. This show is about educating the youth and making sure they feel empowered and ready to vote,” Smith said in a statement.

Advertisement

The series is set to premiere on September 21st, the day before National Voter Registration Day. The Solution Committee will be produced by Will and Jada Smith’s production company, Westbrook Media. It is the second Snapchat series produced by Westbrook Media following Will Smith’s “Will From Home” series.

Smith will feature some of his celebrity friends including Hailey Bieber, Common, Willow Smith, Janelle Monáe, Phoebe Robinson, Yara Shahidi, and Lena Waithe. You can expect new episodes on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.