Kanye has blown up Twitter in the last few days trying to reform the music industry. He has shared his progress, tweeting conversations he has had with industry executives, letting his followers know who he is going to contact, and even putting up his 100+ page UMG contract.

It was kind of weird to not see Mr. West tweet almost all day on Wednesday (September 16). His tweets started rolling in around 5 in the morning but stopped around 10 a.m. It turns out, however, his recent antics have gotten him suspended from Twitter.

According to CNN’s Oliver Darcy, Kanye was put on notice by Twitter that his account would be suspended after posting a screenshot of the phone number of Forbes Chief Content Officer Randall Lane. In the Tweet, Kanye had urged his fans to call Lane if they wanted to call a white supremacist. “If any of my fans want to call a white supremacist… This is the editor of Forbes,” Ye tweeted.

Advertisement

Twitter is requiring @kanyewest to remove a tweet sharing private info about @RandallLane (which Twitter has hidden from public view for now) to regain access to his account. Until then, he cannot tweet. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 16, 2020

Former Laker, Rick Fox, took to Twitter to let everybody know that Kanye’s account was suspended for 12 hours.

“My friend @kanyewest wants you all to know that he was kicked off of @Twitter for 12 hours,” Fox tweeted.

My friend @kanyewest wants you all to know that he was kicked off of @Twitter for 12 hours — Rick Fox (@RickFox) September 17, 2020

Right wing commentator and Kanye supporter, Candace Owens, also let the public know that Ye’s account was suspended as well.