It’s crazy to think that Kerry Washington earned her first-ever Emmy after years of playing the iconic Olivia Pope on Shonda Rhimes’ Scandal series.

Washington received her long-overdue honor for her work as an executive producer on ABC’s Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: All In The Family And Good Times. The special honoring the classic sitcoms beat the 73rd Annual Tony Award and the Super Bowl LIV halftime performance headlined by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

The shows creator Norman Lear, Jimmy Kimmel, and Will Ferrell worked alongside the actress on the project.

Kerry shared the glowing moment on Instagram. “So proud of @simpsonstreet and this incredible cast and crew,” she wrote.

Hopefully, this isn’t Kerry Washington’s last Emmy. She received nods for her starring performance in Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere. She’s nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie against Octavia Spencer for her biographical depiction in Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam C.J. Walker, and Regina King for her lead role in Watchmen and more.

But if any of these women take home the W, it will be a win for the culture.