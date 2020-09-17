Logic Says Def Jam is Refusing to Pay Lil Wayne for Feature Verse

Kanye West set Twitter on fire when he targeted record companies and the lop-sided contracts they supply to artists. Enter Logic who is here to cosign the ill-treatment of creatives revealing that Def Jam refuses to pay Lil Wayne for a guest verse on his album.

Logic linked with Weezy for the remix to his “Perfect” remix from his retirement album but we may never hear it since Wayne wasn’t compensated.

I feel you, Def Jam ain’t tryin a pay @LilTunechi his fee so I guess the perfect remix aint coming out,” Logic wrote as he retweeted Kanye. “Owe a few of my folks they money honestly.”

You can see it below.