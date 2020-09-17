It was a pretty slow news week until word got out that Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset after three years of marriage.

Their past is tainted with public infidelity on the Migos rapper’s end, however, they seemingly worked their differences out during a brief split in 2018.

But when the Bronx native filed for divorce, rumors began swirling that Offset fathered another child outside of their marriage.

YouTuber Tasha K reported that the Atlanta rapper is about to be a father of five, but another popular blog site, Gossip of the City refuted those claims. Tasha claims Gossip of the City is compromised and received payments from the couple to not report negatively about them. But that’s another drama.

A representative from Bardi’s camp told Page Six that the rumors are “super false.”

“There is no other child. No baby is on the way. That rumor is super false. Cardi is thinking of her child and wants everything to be amicable. She’s evolved over the years and continues to,” the insider said.

Cardi B amended the divorce documents to reflect her desire for joint custody because she allegedly had no idea that her attorney filed for primary custody.

“She went back to have the petition amended because she wasn’t aware that it read ‘primary custody.’ She wants them both to have custody and to co-parent. She’s not requesting spousal support or child support. She wants everything to be super amicable,” the source said.