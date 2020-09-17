Jamie Foxx has been packing on pounds in preparation for his role as Mike Tyson in his upcoming biopic.

Tyson’s life wasn’t a walk in the park and we’re about to see his story from his perspective on the big screen. He was once romantically linked to a few women in the industry, including Robin Givens who he was married to for eight months in 1988.

Givens’ lawyers sent Tyson and Foxx a cease and desist letter last month according to Page Six. The letter demanded, “that Mr. Tyson cease and desist from further defaming Ms. Givens, and to put those producing, writing and/or directing the proposed Tyson biopic, and those producing Mr. Tyson’s podcast, on notice that they are to refrain from portraying Ms. Givens in a false, negative and defamatory light.”

The actress’s attorneys claim she was “heartbroken” to file the motion but she doesn’t want to relive their romance. “While [she] has attempted to move on, she still finds herself fighting the abusive, demeaning and false accounts of their relationship by Mr. Tyson nearly 35 years later. It is time for Mr. Tyson to let this marriage be the relic of the past that it is,” her lawyers alleged.

Robin Givens expressed her concern about her possible portrayal in the film because the heavyweight champion previously alleged that he caught her in bed with Brad Pitt when they were divorcing, which she denied. But thankfully she won’t even be in the film.

“As of now, Mr. Tyson’s attorneys have not received any cease and desist, but there isn’t nor has there been any intention of including his relationship with her in his biopic. He wishes her well in all her endeavors,” the rep said.