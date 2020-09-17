Sony is officially ready to rumble. After announcing the PlayStation 5 in June, the console has been officially been set for launch.

In a digital showcase, Sony announced the new console will launch Nov. 12 in the U.S., Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea for $499.99, and the Digital Edition will launch the same day for $399.99. A worldwide launch will follow a week later on November 19.

On the other end of the gaming world, Microsoft recently annoucned their Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S for retail at $499 and $299.

Advertisement

Hey ladies, you copping your man a PS5?