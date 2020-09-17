Travis Scott’s McDonald’s collaboration is a hit. The Travis Scott Meal is currently sold out due to popular demand at locations nationwide. In addition, the merch is taking off ahead of the final drop.

Last week, two Cactus Jack For Mcdonald’s capsule collections dropped and the final release is titled Cactus Jack x Cactus Plant Flea Market Capsule and is available for 48 hours only.

The first time the two have worked together results in iconic styles with Cactus Plant Flea Market’s distinct hand style referencing Travis Scott’s unprecedented McDonald’s campaign.

The release also features McDonald’s grail references such as the McRib and the Shamrock Shake, as well as more subtle allusions to the still unknown project that Travis has been referencing, Utopia.

The latest collection is available now for 48 hours on shop.travisscott.com.