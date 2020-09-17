Travis Scott, Roddy Ricch and More to Perform for Rihanna’s Star-Studded Savage X Fenty Show

Rihanna’s annual Savage X Fenty show is set to exclusively stream on Amazon Prime Video on October 2nd.

The show will feature some of the biggest names in entertainment including performances by Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, Roddy Ricch, and Rosalía.

Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Normani, Paloma Elsesser, Lizzo, Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, Rico Nasty, Willow Smith, and more will all walk the runway.

The lingerie line’s Fall 2020 collection will debut at the show.

Rihanna served as the executive producer and creative director for the show, so we’re in for a treat.

The Savage X Fenty Fall 2020 collection will be available for purchase in Amazon’s fashion store and on the Savage X Fenty website.

Amazon Prime Video has had a healthy working relationship with the singer turned beauty mogul. She starred in Guava Island alongside Donald Glover and it premiered exclusively on Prime videos.

Prime will also be the home for her upcoming documentary.