Griselda Records resident queen Armani Caesar is up and has delivered her debut album The Liz.



The Buffalo MC brings in the Griselda team of Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher, while DJ Premier, Camouflage Monk, and more bring in the production.

Caesar’s new album is 13 tracks in length and giving the Griselda faithful a look at what it’s like from the female perspective.



Press play on the new album below.