Take us back to the early 2000s when dance songs were just becoming a thing, when baggy clothes were hot and black sitcoms were in style.

Speaking of black sitcoms, Eve sits down with Uncensored to tell how she believes her parting ways could have played a part in why her hit show, “Eve” came to an end. “Having my own sitcom was everything… it was pressure, it was fun, it was stressful, it was amazing,” she said. “I was the youngest at the time of the cast, and a lot of them were just getting married, just buying their first house or like, just having babies. I was still going to the club trying to get to set at 9:00 a.m. Trying to get to a table read, which was…don’t do that, ever.”

Eve then goes on to further explain how adjusting to being a television actress was hard for her, coming from the rap star lifestyle. “When the show ended, it was definitely heartbreaking because at that time. We had done three seasons and we were family at this point. “I do believe a lot of it had to do with the fact that I was trying to kinda straddle both sides of my life. Still trying to hold on to kinda hanging out. And I was late a lot. That’s not cool, she stated.”

Advertisement

You know, I do think a lot of it had to do with my actions at that time, and I do think about it sometimes. When I look back on it, I’m like, wow. I don’t believe in regrets, but that is one time in my life where I feel like I wish I would have taken it a little more seriously than I did.”

Catch more of what Eve had to say in her episode of Uncensored on TV One.