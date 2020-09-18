Oakland rising star rapper GQ has releases his new A Midsummer’s Nightmare EP, which brings legendary Hip-Hop producer 9th Wonder in for production.



The new EP is GQ’s first project since 2017 and is released on Jamla Records.



Accompanying the new release is the video or “Might As Well,” which enlists his label mate Reuben Vincent. The single samples “All Night Long” from the Mary Jane Girls, while the duo of GQ and Vincent bring the clever wordplay.



You can see the video at 10:30 and find a stream to A Midsummer’s Nightmare below.