The Kanye West music industry exposure campaign continues. Over the last week, the music and fashion mogul has uploaded all of his music contracts to Twitter. He has vowed to not release another form of musical art until he is released from his contract and/or owns his masters. Ye even went as far as uploading a video, where he urinates on one of his 21 Grammy Awards.

Following the upload of contracts, alleged news began to circulate that Def Jam former CEO and Roc Nation founder, Jay-Z sold Ye’s masters to Def Jam. In return Hov would get his own masters back after selling the masters to Kanye’s first six albums. The “Follow God” rapper is renowned for his illustrious catalog, especially his first six projects.

Kanye and Jay-Z’s relationship is well documented as brothers. Both have echoed that sentiment in this past, although the relationship has been rocky within recent years. Ye took to Twitter to clarify these reports in defense of his big brother.

“Don’t let the system pit us against each other … JAY IS MY BROTHER … I have eternal love for all artist that have been through and are still trapped this crooked system. Jay still doesn’t get his own masters back for ten years. I will see to it that we all get our masters.”

Yeezy continues his pursuit in this endeavor of owning his masters, while educating and encouraging more artist to do research in ownership. He recently target’s Bollere’s CEO Vincent Bollore. Bollere is the owner of the French media conglomerate, Vivendi. Vivendi owns 90% of Universal Music Group, where Def Jam and a number of labels operate as subsidiaries.