Kanye West has set Twitter ablaze this week. It started with him Tweeting out his dislike for the music industry, calling it modern-day slavery. Then beginning a crusade to reform the music industry. Today, West touched a little bit more on his relationship with Jay-Z, saying that he wants to reunite the two.

It started with a repost from DJ Akademiks who shared that Jay-Z sold some of Kanye’s masters in order to get his own masters back. Kanye responded to the post saying:

“Don’t let the system pit us against each other … JAY IS MY BROTHER … I have eternal love for all artist that have been through and are still trapped this crooked system. Jay still doesn’t get his own masters back for ten years. I will see to it that we all get our masters.”

Don’t let the system pit us against each other … JAY IS MY BROTHER … I have eternal love for all artist that have been through and are still trapped this crooked system. Jay still doesn’t get his own masters back for ten years. I will see to it that we all get our masters pic.twitter.com/LshyaIVO1Y — ye (@kanyewest) September 18, 2020

A couple of hours later Kanye took back to Twitter to say that he is the head of Adidas and that he will reunite Adidas and Puma and will reunite himself and Jay-Z. He then slammed Puma, calling their designs “embarrassingly trash,” and that he will personally design both Adidas and Puma.

I am the head of adidas … I will bring adidas and puma back together and bring me and jay back together … all pumas designs are embarrassingly trash but I will personally design puma and adidas and make everything ok — ye (@kanyewest) September 18, 2020

For those that do not know, the founders of Adidas and Puma were brothers. Kanye has always called Jay-Z his big brother, so it makes sense he would compare their relationship to the Dassler brothers.

This is not the first time Kanye has wanted to mend him Hov’s relationship. During his bi-polar episode early last month, Kanye said that he misses Jay-Z when he posted a screenshot of their “Otis” performance at the 2011 MTV Music Video Awards.