GEAH!!

For two decades MC Eiht has been one of hip-hop’s most recognizable voices in hip-hop; and undisputedly one of Compton’s finest originators and emcees.

A straight menace, MC Eiht burst onto the scene with Compton’s Most Wanted Music To Driveby. Released just months after the LA Riots, Music To Driveby was a manifesto for the nihilism, frustration and anger that permeated the region and is universally hailed as a Gangsta Rap classic. Eiht’s follow up solo releases, We Come Strapped, was certified Gold and peaked at #1 on the Billboard charts and his sophomore solo project Death Threatz debuted at #3 on the Billboard Charts.

