A couple of weeks back, Mez hit the world with his new single “Loading…,” now the Raleigh-bred multi-hyphenate is back with the supporting video.



In the visual, Mez shows how to make sure that make a way for yourself in an unwelcome space, bringing in Indiana Pacers’ bubble star T.J. Warren and fellow rising artist Guarded 4000 for cameos. The video takes comedic aim at capitalist structures, including a hat tip toward the QVC shopping channel.



The single is self-produced with some assistance from DJ Dahi and Frank Dukes and enlists Snoh Aalegra for some feature vocals.

You can see the video below.