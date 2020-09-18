It was HBCU Virtual Fan Night in the NBA Bubble as 100 students and alumni from over 60 historically black colleges and universities participated with support from the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.



The event engaged fans of all ages at HBCUs to highlight the unique history, impact, and importance of the institutions. Students and alumni were virtual members of the audience of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, while also participating in a Q&A session with 76ers’ forward and Norfolk State University alumnus Kyle O’Quinn at halftime.



The HBCU Virtual Fan Night is part of the NBA family’s continued engagement with HBCUs and the next generation of Black leaders. In May, the NBA supported the two-day National HBCU Virtual Commencement that celebrated thousands of graduates from more than 70 HBCUs and featured members of the NBA family, including NBA legend Vince Carter, NBA Champion Steph Curry, Houston Rockets forward and Tennessee State alumnus Robert Covington, Norfolk State University alumnus Kyle O’Quinn, NBA All-Star and NBPA President Chris Paul and NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum.



The NBA Foundation also announced in August the aim to partner with historically black colleges and universities, and NBA teams will continue individual engagement with local colleges in their market.

As for the game, the HEAT placed the Celtics in a 2-0 hole behind the leadership of Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo.