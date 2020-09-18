SOURCE SPORTS: A’ja Wilson Wins WNBA MVP Award in Just Her 3rd Year In the League

SOURCE SPORTS: A’ja Wilson Wins WNBA MVP Award in Just Her 3rd Year In the League

In just three years in the WNBA, A’ja Wilson has ascended to the league MVP.

𝗠 𝗩 𝗣!



A six-four forward from South Carolina, your 2020 @WNBA Most Valuable Player, A'JA WILSON!!!



Congratulations @_ajawilson22! 🙌👏#ALLIN ♦️♠️ pic.twitter.com/51nE9KHHWg — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) September 17, 2020

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert surprised Wilson with the trophy during a meeting Thursday.

“I was thinking that I had a referees meeting, and I thought we were just gonna have a talk with the refs, because we’re going into the semifinals, of course,” Wilson said on ESPN’s The Jump. “And then that’s when we see, you know, Kathy walk up and she’s giving a speech, and then I’m like, all of a sudden, I just started crying. … I just became overwhelmed with so much emotion.”

Averaging 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and two blocks per game, Wilson led the Aces to an 18-4 record and the No. 1 seed. As a result, Wilson was the clear cut MVP, falling four votes shy of winning the award unanimously. Now in her third season, Wilson has won MVP, Rookie of the Year, and made two All-Star Games.

Next up for Wilson and the Aces is a chance to win the WNBA championship. The Aces received a double-bye into the WNBA Semifinals, which will begin on Sunday, Sept. 20.