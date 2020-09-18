The 2020 Western Conference Finals get underway tonight as LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will play Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. The matchup is one that no one saw coming as many believed we would always get a battle of the Lakers and cross-town rival Clippers. Sadly, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and the Clippers choked away a 3-1 lead.



Fans feel robbed by the loss and assumed it may have let down the Lakers for the forthcoming battle. LeBron James says it’s the complete opposite.



When asked by Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points about the result of the Clippers and Nuggets series, King James was indifferent. “I really don’t have a comment about it,” he said. “I was just watching the game from a fan’s perspective and scouting both teams at the same time. I was trying to get as many log-in minutes for myself scouting both teams at the same time because we knew Game 7 would decide who we’d play. That was kind of my mindset.”



When asked did he want to settle the battle, LeBron answered “Nah. What we settling?”



See you next season Clippers.

LeBron James on Clippers/Nuggets Game 7 – “I really don’t have a comment about it. I was just watching the game from a fans perspective and scouting both teams at the same time.”



Any part of you wanted a chance to face them and settle it?



LBJ – “Nah. What were we settling?” pic.twitter.com/zi4VAC6o0q — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) September 17, 2020