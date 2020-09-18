Tekashi 6ix9ine has been telling it all in his recent interviews. In an interview with The Shade Room, the rainbow-haired rapper explained detail to detail the events that took place between himself and his inner circle with the Nine Trey Bloods. He also explains why he broke the street code and cooperated with authorities aka, snitched.

While his decision to cooperate with authorities was in the public eye, 6ix9ine shares that the thought of suicide crossed his mind behind bars “I think people would have attempted suicide. At a point in jail I thought about it,” he stated. “It’s so much stress, so much pressure because you’re seeing yourself on the news every day, this that and a third, when is this going to come to an end?”

Tekashi explains that through all of this he feels that God has mentally built him to be strong. “Mentally, God has built me so strong. You know that saying, ‘What doesn’t kill you only makes you stronger?’ So basically I feel like I’m, not invincible, but I feel like I’m at the peak of my mental state, where I’m like, ‘I’ll be fine,’”

While most of the industry is still deciding if the rapper is valid or not. 6ix9ine seems to be on a journey to greater mental health!