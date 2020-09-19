Earlier this week it was revealed that Cardi B had filed for divorce from Offset. The news came as a surprise but many people speculated that the two were divorcing because of Offset’s infidelities. There were also rumors Offset was having a baby with another woman Cardi took to Instagram to address the rumors and shed some clarity on her reason for divorcing Offset.

Cardi reminded people that she is okay and that she has “not shed not one tear,” about her decision to divorce Offset. She goes on to say that her reason for divorcing Offset is not because of his infidelities.

“Every single time that this guy has been so crazy, so fucked up and it hits the media, I’m always crying, always sad because I don’t like that type of shit,” Cardi said. “This time, I wasn’t crying. You want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that shit that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole fucking complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bullshit.”

Advertisement

@iamcardib addresses her reasons for divorcing Offset… pic.twitter.com/J0n7qDSIms — The HipHop Junkie (@_quanwilliams) September 19, 2020

Cardi further explains that her decision was because she got tired of arguing with Offset. The two got to a point where they never saw eye to eye. She also adds that she and Offset grew apart.

“I just got tired of fucking arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave. Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart.”