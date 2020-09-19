Earlier this week Kanye demanded a public apology from Drake and J.Cole. We’re still unclear about his beef with Drake, but Ye’ probably wants an apology from Cole because of his 2016 track “False Prophets.” Now the tables have turned and Mase wants an apology from Kanye.

On Friday, Mase posted a message to Kanye on his Instagram regarding his recent fight against the music industry. “Much of what you are feeling has been expressed before. But when I was saying it, the same system and mindset that you are fighting against today, used you to shame me for leaving the very same system!” Mase wrote.

He then brought up a line from West’s 2010 song “Devil In A New Dress” featuring Rick Ross. West rapped “Don’t leave while you’re hot thats how Mase screwed up.”

In 1999, Mase changed careers and became a pastor to pursue “a calling from God.” He brought up how Kanye told him that shifting careers to become a pastor was a bad idea. Now that Kanye has is now a “born again Christian,” on a mission to spread the word of God, Mase wants an apology.

“I know today you may see it very differently so… You owe me (and my family) a public #apology and then some, if anyone owes you one,” Mase wrote. “For alluding to the fact that me following God at the height of my career was a bad decision.”