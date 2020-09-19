PRICE of Audio Push has announced his first solo album CLRD. The lyricist and hitmaking songwriter/producer gives his introduction to his solo career with the new video for “Mufasa.”



The “Mufasa” video is a celebration of millennial Black excellence, legacy building, and the joys of everyday life.



“This video and my solo album showcases the beauty of the Black experience,” says PRICE. “Although the struggles and hardships of Black life is what is usually focused on when our story is told, we overall are an overcoming people from the protest lines, to the boardrooms, to the streets. The excellence and beauty of everyday life of the Black experience is what I’ll be celebrating on my album using crazy raps, great musicianship and fire sonics across the board.”



Earlier this year, PRICE had a hit single with Khalid, “Cadillac Drive,” from the season four soundtrack of Insecure. In addition, he also co-wrote “Say Something” on Brandy’s recently released No. 1 album B7. The forthcoming album will release on September 25, shortly after the announcement of his new label, CLRD Ent. The label is a partnership with Madeline Nelson’s all-woman owned and operated music distribution company Heads music.



“Partnering with Heads Music was an ideal situation,” says PRICE. “It’s a dope experience to be partnered with the first Black female-owned and operated music distribution company and label.” It feels good to know that my music and my art is in the hands of a legendary Black female music executive such as Madeline Nelson and the Heads Music team.”



You can see the Will Tooke directed video below, add the single to your library here, and be on the lookout for the album on 9/25.