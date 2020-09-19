Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsberg (a/k/a “The Notorious R.B.G.”) passed away today, Friday, September 18th due to years of medical complications attributed to metastatic pancreas cancer. Justice Ginsburg was a true hero and icon in the legal profession and overall for her brilliance, advocacy and grace. She was appointed to the Supreme Court on 1993 by the then President Bill Clinton.



Perhaps best known as for her strong liberal and progressive record on womens issues, abortion rights, same-sex marriage, affirmative action, health care and immigration, Justice Ginsburg was soft spoken and kind yet notably well known for her witty and piercing dissent of the conservative right wing opinions coming from other members of the Court. She was only the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court after Sandra Day O’Connor.



Justice Ginsburgh was born and reared in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated from Cornell University and Columbia Law School. Her fierce advocacy led to both jurisprudential legend and street cred in Hip Hop and popular culture, leading to her being called “The Notorious R.B.G., a remix on the late Christopher Wallace a/k/a “The Notorious B.I.G.”



With only 46 days before electing the 46th President of the United States (or reelecting number 45), Justice Gnsburg’s death creates a major political issue likely to be a fight between the Republicans and Democrats on whether the right-wing Republicans will attempt to fill her seat with another conservative judge before the elections. It was reported by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.” Senator McConnell is the same Senator who stubbornly blocked the former President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, from having an opportunity to have his vote for confirmation in 2016, months prior to the end of Obama’s presidential term. Now, McConnell appears to be changing his tune now that a Republican President is in office. Welcome to America!



It has been reported that a private interment service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery. Those of us at The Source and The NorthStar Group wish to extend gratitude and salute Justice Ginsburg for a wonderful career and life of service. We also send her family our condolences. Rest in Peace Queen!



