On this date in 2000, Dipset general Cam’ron released his second album Sports, Drugs And Entertainment on Untertainment Records, which was owned by his former manager Lance “Un” Rivera.

Originally titled The Rough, Rough, Rough Album, S.D.E. features appearances Destiny’s Child, Noreaga, Dutch & Spade, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Prodigy, Freekey Zeekey, Juelz Santana, and Jim Jones, which is the infantile stages of the Dipset movement.

Tracks like “What Means The World To You” and the title track produced by world famous Harlem DJ Ron G led the album to a great reception from Cam fans, but the commercial success was on hold until the Dipset revolution.

Salute to Harlem World vet Cam’ron, Untertainment and the rest of the crew that helped make this project a Hip-Hop classic!