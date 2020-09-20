Things are getting really ugly between Dr. Dre and his estranged wife Nicole Young.

The two have recently called it quits citing irreconcilable differences. While Dre has not commented on their split, Nicole claims that Dre was physically and mentally abusive to her. She is asking for $2 million a month in spousal support, and is suing Dr. Dre for allegedly hiding assets from her.

Nicole recently filed court documents to sue Dre claiming that he created a holding company and transferred it into what she claims is joint property ––”Dr. Dre” and “The Chronic.” Nicole is saying that Dre is trying to hide his assets that are “community property.”

Advertisement

She claims that Dre transferred the trademarks after he kicked her out of the house and threatened to divorce her on June 27th of this year. She ended up filing for divorce 2 days later. Nicole calls Dre’s attempt to hide these trademarks is an “epic failure and reveals the true nature of his character, or lack thereof.”

While Dre himself has not spoken up about the situation, sources close to Dre are saying that “It’s the act of a desperate woman who finally realized that the iron-clad prenup she signed doesn’t win her the lottery.” In the beginning of their divorce there was no prenup but Dre later revealed that there was a prenup. Nicole claims that she signed the prenup under duress and that Dre ripped it up later in their marriage. Dre is saying he never ripped it up.