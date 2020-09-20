Earlier this week, a letter containing poison ricin addressed to Donald Trump was intercepted by law enforcement.

Two tests were done to confirm that the envelope contained ricin. The letter was found at an offsite White House mail facility so it never reached the White House.

FBI’s Washington field office told CNN that they do not think there is an issue of public safety. A U.S. law enforcement official stated that there is a possibility that the letter might have come from Canada. There were similar letters sent to addresses in Texas that may trace back to the same sender in Canada.

Advertisement

Mary-Liz Power, the chief spokeswoman for Canada’s Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair, said, “We are aware of the concerning reports of packages containing ricin directed toward US federal government sites. Canadian law enforcement is working closely with their US counterparts. As this is an active investigation we cannot comment further.”

Ricin is a very toxic compound extracted from castor beans. This is not the only time it has been used to try to kill a politician. Back in 2018, a Utah resident sent ricin-laced letters to the White House and Pentagon. In 2013, The Walking Dead cast member Shannon Richardson sent ricin-laced letters to the White House and to other high ranking politicians.