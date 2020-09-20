Prolific Californian rapper Berner has released his new 18-track album titled ‘Russ Bufalino (The Quiet Don)’ over the weekend with a whole stack of features on Wiz Khalifa’s Taylor Gang Records. Vocal features come from a wide and diverse amount of source including from G Herbo, DMX, Wiz Khalifa, Trae The Truth, Stephen Marley and Damian Marley, plus more while production is equally handed by a large array of artists including the infamous and talented Scott Storch, SAP, TraxxFDR, Divine Bars, Vidal Garcia, Stephen Markey, Cozmo, Conz, Kacey Khaliieel amongst others.

This new album is his 15 solo studio album since 2007’s self-released ‘Dirty Sneakers…Plenty of Ways to Get It’ album and Berner has proved to be especially consistent with releasing new music, having also released a further 24 collaboration albums and another three compilation albums. Having dropped album projects in recent years with the likes of Cam’ron, B-Real of Cypress Hil (four), Mozzy, Curren$y, Young Dolph, Styles P as well as also working with Snoop Dogg, Kevin Gates, Chevy Woods, Atmosphere, Lil’Kim, Migos, Yukmouth too, Berner has well and truly cemented himself as an established artist with a wide and growing fanbase. Stream his new album below.