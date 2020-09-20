New Curren$y And Harry Fraud Project ‘The Director’s Cut’ Feat. Snoop Dogg And Styles P Out Now

Prolific rapper Curren$y has teamed up with celebrated New York hip hop producer, Harry Fraud, to release the new 9-track project The Director’s Cut on his own Jet Life Recordings.

The entirely produced Harry Fraud short new release features Snoop Dogg, Trippie Redd, Styles P of The Lox, and Larry June as guest vocal features across its 24-minute duration.

Curren$y and Harry Fraud never fail to bring us new music as often as possible. Reuniting for this project is just another great piece of work to listen to.

