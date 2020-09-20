Dizzy Wright has released his new 12-track album My Hustle Unmatched over the weekend on Still Movin. The album features guest vocal appearances from the likes of Mya, Beanz, Chevy Woods, Landlord, and Enchanting, while production for the release is handled by Reezy, Money Montage, Ayo B, Soot, Taysty, Jacques, and Chefgoyar O.

The lead single from the album is the 3-minute ‘Sick of Complaining’ featuring the lyrical talents of female rapper Beamz who starts off the track with a bang while Dizzy compliments the lyrics with a memorable hook before showcasing his own skills on the mic.