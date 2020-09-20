Compton rapper Problem has released his new 11-track project Coffee and Kush Volume 2 this weekend on Rostrum Records on Diamond Lane Music Group. The new release is full of guest vocal appearances including features from Tyrese, Jay Rock of Top Dawg Entertainment, Jack Harlow, Snoop Dogg, Freddie Gibbs, Terrance Martin, Daphne, and Spoon. Production for the release is handled from the likes of Don Cannon, Mike & Keys, Problem himself, Terrace Martin amongst a handful of others. The lead single and the listed bonus track ‘Don’t Be Mad At Me (Remix)’ featuring Snoop and Freddie Gibbs is below.

The release has also been supported by additional film clips for the tracks ‘Florence’ and the exceptional ‘Nothin’ featuring the unique and interesting pairing of the young Jack Harlow and Jay Rock of TDE with Problem. Watch below.