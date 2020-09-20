When dad is away the kids will play.
Bronny James, the 15-year-old son of LeBron James, shared a photo on his Instagram Story of him relaxing and smoking. The tweet was deleted quickly, but not before it was screenshot and saved by numerous Twitter accounts.
As you could image, the jokes where flying on social media.
Bronny is entering his sophomore year at Sierra Canyon High School in California. He is a top basketball prospect. No telling how LeBron must feel about the post considering he is in the NBA bubble playing for the NBA championship.
The younger James will learn in time, not to do everything for the cameras.