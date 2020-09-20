SOURCE SPORTS: Bronny James Got The Internet Rolling With Smoking Post

When dad is away the kids will play.

Bronny James, the 15-year-old son of LeBron James, shared a photo on his Instagram Story of him relaxing and smoking. The tweet was deleted quickly, but not before it was screenshot and saved by numerous Twitter accounts.

Ratio by bronny smoking that celtic pack pic.twitter.com/EOeTJsiJMA — Still A Clip Fan (@depressedclip) September 19, 2020

As you could image, the jokes where flying on social media.

LeBron: who gave Bronny some weed and taught him how to roll it



JR Smith: he just like me pic.twitter.com/WzhRqLi34J — 2k 💫 (@FIikify) September 20, 2020

LeBron leaving the bubble when he sees a video of Bronny smoking weed pic.twitter.com/K7gGhAP1z5 — Michael Porter Jr ➐ (@MichalPorterJr) September 19, 2020

LeBron to Bronny after he saw the video of Bronny 😂😂pic.twitter.com/YgcP6Hpd6q — AME (@pgcraiig) September 19, 2020

Bronny is entering his sophomore year at Sierra Canyon High School in California. He is a top basketball prospect. No telling how LeBron must feel about the post considering he is in the NBA bubble playing for the NBA championship.

The younger James will learn in time, not to do everything for the cameras.