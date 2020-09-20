Looks like primetime is on the move again.

Deion Sanders is expected to be named the next head football coach at Jackson State University.

HCBU Sports’ Kendrick Marshall reported on Thursday that Sanders would become the school’s new head football coach. He says a press conference regarding the announcement is expected to come on Monday.

Sanders is currently the offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian High School in Texas, where his son Shedeur plays quarterback.

In addition to coaching, Sanders recently took a job at Barstool Sports after a lengthy stint at NFL Network. Barstool had said it would allow “Prime Time” to pursue coaching at the collegiate level when it hired him.

Sanders is a master motivator and if anyone can reach young athletes and get the most out of them, it’s Sanders.